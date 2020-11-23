Christmas Box Angel Candelight Vigil changes due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The annual Candlelight Vigil held at Christmas Box Angels throughout the world has been changed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and health safety precautions, the traditional candlelight vigil will have to wait for another year.

This decision comes at the request of Richard Paul Evans, founder of the event, and local organizers.

“All is not lost,” local organizers Terry and Linda Hale said. “We encourage all our loyal supporters and friends to remember this day. Bring a flower to the monument, say your departed child’s name, and lay your flower at the monument. What a wonderful way to bring your child into your Christmas celebrations.”

The tradition of the Christmas Box Angel came about because of the book The Christmas Box by Richard Paul Evans.

All are invited to visit the angel this year and listen to Richard Paul Evans virtually HERE on December 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The angel is located at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on South Yellowstone Blvd. in Idaho Falls.