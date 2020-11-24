SIPH confirms 1 more death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County.

The individual was a female in her 70s.

This brings the total to 74 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 94 deaths in its health district.

As of Monday, there are 866 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

35 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

110 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

237 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

459 people were 80+

94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 1.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.