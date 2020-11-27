Record 1,997 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record of 1,997 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Friday.
The next highest single-day report was 1,786 on Nov. 20.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 98,500.
There are a total of 83,736 confirmed cases and 14,764 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 39,900 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,092 cases.
The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,878, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 727.
There are 5,015 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,985 cases among health care workers.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 909.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 113 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 248 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 485 people were 80+
94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|21,731
647
192
103
|3,090
235
43
31
|238
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,190
5,558
1,557
284
1,962
689
1,580
40
|83
1,176
306
65
179
250
167
12
|7
89
12
8
17
9
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,283
532
4,011
1,468
138
695
422
48
|1,718
128
467
317
18
66
60
8
|61
2
8
11
1
10
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,685
1,806
261
368
517
146
107
104
|1,650
891
170
105
163
33
27
20
|28
27
10
4
5
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,637
842
158
261
476
|640
117
186
11
16
|76
3
3
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,064
659
1,605
475
174
|169
71
78
54
20
|32
6
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|13,514
732
1,347
593
84
623
|1,367
180
242
56
15
121
|142
5
14
5
2
11
|TOTAL
|83,736
|14,764
|909
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
