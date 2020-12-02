EIPH confirms 5 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19.

All were from Bonneville County. One was a male in his 60s, two were males in their 80s, one was a female in her 80s and one was a male in his 90s.

This brings the total to 114 deaths due to COVID-19.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 86 deaths in its health district.

As of Tuesday, there are 960 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

121 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

264 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

509 people were 80+

94.80% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.74% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.80% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

88.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.