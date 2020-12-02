Idaho in red zone with highest test positivity rate in the country

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the highest rate in the country.

Idaho is also in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 21st highest rate in the country.

The Gem State has seen a decrease in new cases and a decrease in test positivity.

Test positivity is still over 20% in 27 counties; cases rates were over 300 per 100,000 population per week in 33 counties and, compared to the week

prior, case rates from this past week increased in 9 counties (which is down from 27 counties the previous week).

Ada County, Canyon County and Kootenai County had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks. These counties represent 44.7% of new cases in Idaho.

89% of all counties in Idaho have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 89% having high levels of

community transmission (red zone).

During the week of Nov. 16 to Nov 22, 26% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 61% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death. Apparent outbreaks have been reported in facilities in Emmett, Grangeville, Preston, Idaho Falls, Kimberly, Nampa, Saint Maries and Boise.

ICU bed utilization exceeded 85% in the Boise and Idaho Falls Hospital Service Areas.

Idaho had 489 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 349 per 100,000.

Current staff deployed from the federal government as assets to support the state response are: 9 to support operations activities from FEMA and 1 to support medical activities from VA.

Between Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, on average, 58 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 8 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Idaho. This is a minimal change in total COVID-19 hospital admissions.

You can view the full report HERE.