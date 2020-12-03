1,721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 106,455.

There are a total of 89,739 confirmed cases and 16,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 175 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 42,274 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 27,850 cases.

The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,271, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 791.

There are 5,290 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,304 cases among health care workers.

23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,014.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

129 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

277 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

542 people were 80+

95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.60% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

88.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 23,486

696

219

117 3,436

243

51

34 254

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,253

5,777

1,616

297

2,012

742

1,605

41 92

1,258

329

70

190

258

177

13 7

99

14

8

17

10

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,921

571

4,328

1,604

149

736

431

49 1,973

144

490

368

21

71

64

9 75

2

8

11

1

10

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,892

1,903

266

376

566

159

118

109 1,920

1,028

184

117

167

40

41

19 34

30

10

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 7,196

923

176

275

518 773

149

208

14

16 86

7

4

3

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,257

684

1,698

489

192 180

106

91

89

29 37

12

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 14,478

825

1,430

654

97

656 1,619

220

264

69

20

137 149

6

15

12

2

12 TOTAL 89,739 16,716 1,014

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

