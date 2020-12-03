EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death due to COVID-19.

The individual was a man in his 80s from Bonneville County.

This brings the total to 115 deaths due to COVID-19.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be

released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 89 deaths in its health district.

As of Wednesday, there are 991 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

125 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

273 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

527 people were 80+

94.90% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.63% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

88.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.