1,399 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,399 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 109,705.
There are a total of 92,360 confirmed cases and 17,345 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 183 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 new cases Saturday. There are 78 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 1,006 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 42,932 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.10 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 28,554 cases.
The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,372, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 814.
There are 5,501 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,461 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 1,032.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 132 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 281 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 553 people were 80+
95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
89.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|24,226
726
229
123
|3,608
251
53
33
|264
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,285
5,861
1,644
302
2,049
755
1,627
42
|99
1,302
357
74
200
265
185
14
|7
99
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,254
590
4,472
1,703
157
762
435
51
|2,068
157
507
384
24
72
66
9
|75
2
8
11
1
10
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,037
1,954
268
381
586
165
125
113
|1,985
1,065
189
118
177
44
48
22
|36
30
10
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|7,608
1,007
182
279
534
|835
155
211
17
17
|86
8
4
3
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,300
691
1,731
509
203
|181
110
91
89
37
|37
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|14,815
859
1,470
674
100
669
|1,725
232
274
72
20
138
|153
6
15
13
2
12
|TOTAL
|92,360
|17,345
|1,032
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
