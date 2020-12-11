Gov. Little increases Idaho National Guard response to battle COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little authorized an increase in Idaho National Guard support from 100 to up to 250 personnel serving on active duty in an effort to enhance medical capacity and COVID-19 response throughout Idaho.

The authorization comes nearly a month after his executive order mobilizing 100 personnel for 30 days, coinciding with the public health order rolling Idaho back to a modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

The new authorization also allows Guard personnel to continue performing their mission through March of 2021.

“As medical providers across the state continue to call on the Guard for assistance, this additional authorization enables our guardsmen to continue helping in the fight,” Governor Little said. “With members of the Guard performing these missions, it frees up healthcare workers to focus on providing critical patient care. We are deeply grateful for their service.”

For nearly a month, Guard personnel have been assisting at facilities across the state, from multiple hospital and medical clinic locations to food banks and public health district facilities.

Guard personnel are performing tasks that include COVID-19 testing and screening, patient data entry, traffic control, and facility decontamination and sanitization.