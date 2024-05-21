Secretary of State explains 2024 primary election technical issues

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There are reports of election technical issues across Idaho on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane said there may have been a delay in pulling some of the results, but now all the results are showing.

Secretary McGrane said Bonneville County was affected.

"Bonneville County needed to republish their results, and so people may have seen some results initially that weren't reading properly. Those were immediately pulled down, and so they are updating those results to get results out to everybody in the public," he said.

Secretary McGrane said he checked in with the Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon, and everything there has run smoothly.

"The traditional Vote Idaho site has all the results posted, and Bannock County is wrapping up its election here shortly," he said during the 10 p.m. newscast.

He said this was not a state-wide issue but was isolated.

"Part of the process is just uploading the results. Part of our election security measures is the equipment that we use to tabulate results is never connected to the internet, and so there is a process to go through to get the results uploaded to share with the public. And it was part of that upload process where we ran into a couple of errors in Bonneville County."

