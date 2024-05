POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A big police response in Pocatello happened Tuesday night.

It happened on the 100 block of Teakwood.

Pocatello police said they got a call at about 3:44 p.m. for a disturbance. They tell us originally there were three people inside, but when they arrived, there were only two.

Brandon Hoover was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a gun.

An investigation is underway.