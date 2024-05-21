Skip to Content
Mike Simpson wins Republican nomination for US House in Idaho's 2nd Congressional District

Mike Simpson
File
Mike Simpson
By
today at 10:08 PM
Published 10:17 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Simpson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday.

This is Simpson's bid for a fourteenth term.

In the November general election, Simpson is set to face Democrat David Roth, Libertarian Todd Corsetti and the winner of the Idaho Constitution Party primary.

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher did not face a Republican primary challenger this year in his re-election campaign to represent Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

