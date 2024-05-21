Skip to Content
Education

Tentative agreement reached between D91 and Idaho Falls Education Association

By
today at 9:22 PM
Published 9:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A tentative agreement has been reached between Idaho Falls School District 91 and the Idaho Falls Education Association.

It is for a new contract for the 2024-2025 school year.

The agreement includes an average raise of $2,632.50 for area teachers. 

There is also a $300 one-time payment for full-time staff and $150 for part-time staff.

A  ratification meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School.

Because of this meeting, all D91 students will be released an hour early to allow time for teachers to attend.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content