Tentative agreement reached between D91 and Idaho Falls Education Association

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A tentative agreement has been reached between Idaho Falls School District 91 and the Idaho Falls Education Association.

It is for a new contract for the 2024-2025 school year.

The agreement includes an average raise of $2,632.50 for area teachers.

There is also a $300 one-time payment for full-time staff and $150 for part-time staff.

A ratification meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School.

Because of this meeting, all D91 students will be released an hour early to allow time for teachers to attend.