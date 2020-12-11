ISU sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week despite the fact that students did not return to in person class after Thanksgiving break.

ISU officials have been vigilant with social distancing protocols including having the Christmas tree lighting ceremony virtual this yea; however, even with that, new cases went from just 25 cases last week to 38 this week.

24 of those cases are students, and 14 are among faculty and staff.

Clusters have been identified in Kasiska Division of Health Sciences and in an Office for Research Unit.

Those cases are currently under investigation, and affected people have been notified.

You can view more HERE.