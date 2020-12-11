Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:07 pm
Published 5:11 pm

ISU sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus logo_1234923
CDC

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week despite the fact that students did not return to in person class after Thanksgiving break.

ISU officials have been vigilant with social distancing protocols including having the Christmas tree lighting ceremony virtual this yea; however, even with that, new cases went from just 25 cases last week to 38 this week.

24 of those cases are students, and 14 are among faculty and staff.

Clusters have been identified in Kasiska Division of Health Sciences and in an Office for Research Unit.

Those cases are currently under investigation, and affected people have been notified.

You can view more HERE.

Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories
Linda Larsen

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content