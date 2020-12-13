547 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 121,179.
There are a total of 101,477 confirmed cases and 19,702 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 65 new cases Sunday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 871 active cases.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 46,980 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,158 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,763, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 881.
There are 6,216 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,908 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,175.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 154 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 324 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 623 people were 80+
95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 29 deaths is pending.
89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 29 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|27,269
829
256
153
|3,958
257
66
51
|285
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,364
6,036
1,702
319
2,147
796
1,675
42
|114
1,391
390
86
222
280
212
14
|9
105
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,089
620
4,867
1,857
172
817
443
52
|2,282
175
551
444
30
84
68
9
|89
2
10
11
1
12
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,306
2,071
270
396
624
170
156
116
|2,246
1,163
197
126
202
57
64
26
|44
33
11
4
7
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,024
1,197
206
301
623
|979
190
225
30
30
|100
10
5
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,468
731
1,848
576
237
|199
145
109
155
57
|40
15
3
3
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,038
968
1,545
715
110
694
|2,038
276
301
84
26
162
|180
12
20
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|101,477
|19,702
|1,175
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
