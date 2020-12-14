1,038 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 122,217.
There are a total of 102,340 confirmed cases and 19,877 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new deaths and 131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 4 new deaths and 82 new cases Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 47,497 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,369 cases.
The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,827, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 884.
There are 6,227 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,934 cases among health care workers.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,194.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 157 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 330 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 633 people were 80+
95.23% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.53% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
89.36% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.64% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 19 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|27,635
835
259
156
|3,968
259
71
52
|291
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,371
6,044
1,701
319
2,149
800
1,675
42
|114
1,397
390
87
224
280
214
14
|10
106
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,147
623
4,879
1,864
172
819
443
52
|2,301
176
554
446
30
86
68
9
|89
2
10
11
1
12
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,351
2,084
270
400
631
171
160
118
|2,274
1,186
200
127
202
57
64
26
|45
34
11
4
8
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,095
1,230
207
302
631
|986
190
225
35
30
|102
11
5
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,520
737
1,870
585
239
|198
148
110
160
61
|41
15
3
4
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,148
983
1,554
717
117
697
|2,071
279
307
86
27
178
|181
12
20
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|102,340
|19,877
|1,194
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
