1,802 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 124,019.

There are a total of 103,740 confirmed cases and 20,279 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new deaths and 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 6 new deaths and 196 new cases Tuesday. There are 135 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 6 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 24 in Madison and 9 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 877 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 48,070 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,730 cases.

The state said 81 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,908, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 895.

There are 6,296 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,995 cases among health care workers.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,214.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

46 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

158 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

337 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

641 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

89.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 28,118

849

273

158 4,066

262

73

52 291

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,379

6,065

1,706

323

2,150

804

1,678

42 115

1,416

399

89

227

281

220

14 10

107

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,282

632

4,903

1,877

178

824

446

53 2,337

183

555

455

33

95

71

9 95

2

10

13

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,393

2,116

270

401

638

175

166

121 2,296

1,204

202

127

203

58

64

26 45

34

11

4

8

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,345

1,247

210

302

644 1,007

197

234

35

30 102

11

5

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,543

740

1,893

589

240 200

148

110

168

65 41

15

3

4

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,374

1,003

1,565

735

123

702 2,137

281

317

85

32

183 184

12

20

18

3

14 TOTAL 103,740 20,279 1,214

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.