1,433 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,433 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 125,452.
There are a total of 104,753 confirmed cases and 20,699 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 133 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new deaths and 145 new cases Wednesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 6 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 912 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 48,752 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,031 cases.
The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,965, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 908.
There are 6,395 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,051 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,231.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 47 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 163 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 341 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 648 people were 80+
95.12% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.74% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
89.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|28,443
857
276
158
|4,154
264
74
52
|296
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,384
6,086
1,713
328
2,162
806
1,685
42
|115
1,438
404
88
242
284
228
14
|10
109
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,349
635
4,939
1,903
183
827
447
53
|2,376
185
561
463
34
96
71
9
|97
2
10
13
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,436
2,134
271
404
643
175
167
121
|2,326
1,223
205
127
203
58
65
26
|49
35
11
4
8
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,541
1,279
216
307
661
|1,050
202
240
35
32
|102
11
5
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,557
744
1,911
591
241
|212
158
110
174
72
|41
15
3
5
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,475
1,009
1,572
735
125
705
|2,200
286
321
88
34
190
|188
15
21
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|104,753
|20,699
|1,231
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
