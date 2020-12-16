1,433 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,433 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 125,452.

There are a total of 104,753 confirmed cases and 20,699 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 133 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new deaths and 145 new cases Wednesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 6 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 912 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 48,752 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,031 cases.

The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,965, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 908.

There are 6,395 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,051 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,231.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

47 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

163 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

341 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

648 people were 80+

95.12% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.74% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

89.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 28,443

857

276

158 4,154

264

74

52 296

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,384

6,086

1,713

328

2,162

806

1,685

42 115

1,438

404

88

242

284

228

14 10

109

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,349

635

4,939

1,903

183

827

447

53 2,376

185

561

463

34

96

71

9 97

2

10

13

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,436

2,134

271

404

643

175

167

121 2,326

1,223

205

127

203

58

65

26 49

35

11

4

8

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,541

1,279

216

307

661 1,050

202

240

35

32 102

11

5

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,557

744

1,911

591

241 212

158

110

174

72 41

15

3

5

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,475

1,009

1,572

735

125

705 2,200

286

321

88

34

190 188

15

21

18

3

14 TOTAL 104,753 20,699 1,231

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.