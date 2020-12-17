1,426 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 126,878.

There are a total of 105,898 confirmed cases and 20,980 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 321 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 2 new deaths and 113 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 6 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 912 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 49,318 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,306 cases.

The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,021, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 918.

There are 6,487 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,110 cases among health care workers.

28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,259.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

49 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

165 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

345 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

667 people were 80+

95.23% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.53% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

89.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 28,872

872

283

164 4,251

269

75

52 307

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,396

6,117

1,720

331

2,170

811

1,687

42 115

1,454

407

90

254

287

228

14 10

110

15

8

20

16

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,414

640

4,963

1,913

185

833

448

53 2,415

190

564

464

34

96

71

9 98

2

10

13

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,473

2,140

271

405

658

176

167

121 2,367

1,234

205

128

203

58

65

26 50

36

11

4

8

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,676

1,314

217

313

674 1,075

209

242

39

33 102

11

6

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,599

751

1,921

595

241 213

162

111

177

75 41

15

3

5

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,667

1,018

1,582

743

129

710 2,226

290

322

88

35

190 195

16

21

18

3

14 TOTAL 105,898 20,980 1,259

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.