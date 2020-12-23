1,391 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 133,985.

There are a total of 111,461 confirmed cases and 22,524 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 6,538 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 64 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 729 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 52,799 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,883 cases.

The state said 49 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,316, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 965.

There are 6,860 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,517 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,324.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

179 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

357 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

699 people were 80+

95.13% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.61% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.60% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

89.60% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.40% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 31,136

965

327

180 4,608

293

78

54 322

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,422

6,212

1,739

336

2,198

830

1,728

42 116

1,532

418

93

272

294

263

14 12

111

16

8

19

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,880

661

5,090

1,987

188

849

453

53 2,531

204

592

478

37

95

71

9 108

2

11

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,636

2,191

271

410

689

186

173

129 2,462

1,301

219

136

210

61

70

27 53

42

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,525

1,510

238

335

749 1,191

260

263

64

42 104

12

6

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,705

778

1,992

608

248 224

192

114

188

81 43

15

3

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,245

1,053

1,635

762

165

736 2,465

300

346

97

44

213 207

18

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 111,461 22,524 1,324

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.