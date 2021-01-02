1,122 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 142,199.

There are a total of 117,636 confirmed cases and 24,563 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 18,527 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. There are 49 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 397 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 60,164 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,684 cases.

The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,687 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,024.

There are 7,365 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,134 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,448.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

56 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

192 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

402 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

758 people were 80+

95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 29 deaths is pending.

89.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 28 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 33,529

1,032

395

188 5,104

319

90

53 358

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,450

6,360

1,795

342

2,268

848

1,773

42 118

1,618

443

94

299

304

297

15 13

113

16

9

20

18

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,319

720

5,201

2,059

197

864

463

53 2,677

237

612

504

40

97

76

9 117

2

18

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,888

2,264

286

415

726

207

178

134 2,601

1,396

248

140

213

69

73

27 65

47

10

5

8

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,496

1,658

270

349

798 1,326

340

299

89

47 116

13

7

4

26 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,792

794

2,034

628

252 235

230

120

200

90 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,026

1,117

1,704

792

203

763 2,720

314

374

100

62

238 221

22

24

20

3

15 TOTAL 117,636 24,563 1,448

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.