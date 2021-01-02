1,122 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 142,199.
There are a total of 117,636 confirmed cases and 24,563 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 18,527 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. There are 49 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 397 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 60,164 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,684 cases.
The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,687 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,024.
There are 7,365 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,134 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,448.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 56 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 192 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 402 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 758 people were 80+
95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 29 deaths is pending.
89.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 28 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|33,529
1,032
395
188
|5,104
319
90
53
|358
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,450
6,360
1,795
342
2,268
848
1,773
42
|118
1,618
443
94
299
304
297
15
|13
113
16
9
20
18
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,319
720
5,201
2,059
197
864
463
53
|2,677
237
612
504
40
97
76
9
|117
2
18
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,888
2,264
286
415
726
207
178
134
|2,601
1,396
248
140
213
69
73
27
|65
47
10
5
8
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,496
1,658
270
349
798
|1,326
340
299
89
47
|116
13
7
4
26
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,792
794
2,034
628
252
|235
230
120
200
90
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,026
1,117
1,704
792
203
763
|2,720
314
374
100
62
238
|221
22
24
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|117,636
|24,563
|1,448
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
