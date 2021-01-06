Portneuf Medical Center staff receive their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Portneuf Medical Center staff began administering and receiving their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Throughout the week until Saturday, 544 health care workers will receive their second dose 21 days after their first dose.

Bernadette Bradburn, the PMC Registered Nurse who got the first shot at the hospital three weeks ago, got her second dose Wednesday.

She said she felt minor side effects from the first dose, like a sore arm and fatigue.

Bradburn, a cancer survivor, said she's excited to be immunized and looking forward to the future.

“I am absolutely thrilled, because this means we can get back to a more normal lifestyle. Now it’s not going to happen fast, so we need everyone to come and get a vaccine when they can so we can immunize,” Bradburn said.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health provided the vaccine doses to the hospital. The health district is still distributing the vaccines to the first priority populations as they become available.