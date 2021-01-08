COVID-19 screening at ISU temporarily shut down

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University unexpectedly had to close their COVID-19 screening site Friday because they ran out of testing supplies.

For the last three days, ISU health officials have been screening all of the returning students, faculty, staff and anyone who has an on-campus presence to make sure they aren’t unknowingly spreading the virus.

They have tested over a thousand people so far, but today those tests came to a grinding halt when they ran out of the small collection vials that contain the saliva samples.

“We ran out of supplies at the ISU screening, testing for all students, faculty and staff, the manufacturer of the tubes that collect saliva don’t have enough to get us a shipment, but one should be coming in tomorrow,” said Dr. Ron Solbrig, director of the Idaho State University Health Screenings.

Officials told us all of the appointments that were scheduled for January 9, 2021, and January 10, 2021, have been canceled and will have to be rescheduled when testing supplies arrive.

Idaho State University posted this message on their Roaring Back Website today.

"Due to an unexpected supply chain issue with Idaho State University’s vendor that was compounded by unprecedented national demand for testing, some COVID-19 screening appointments have been canceled. Friday, January 8 – Pocatello: Walk-In Site (all appointments canceled)

Saturday, January 9 – Pocatello: Walk-In Site and Drive-Through Site (all appointments canceled) If you had a previously scheduled appointment, please check your email for more information. We apologize for this unexpected disruption and appreciate your patience."

Dr. Solbrig says there is good news coming back from the testing facility. Of the close to 1,500 tests that have been done about 850 results have come back and of those only about 1 % are testing positive for COVID-19.

“This is very reassuring that the ISU community will be able to continue classes in person," Dr. Solbrig said.

The University will be doing two tests on everyone just a week apart so they can make sure they are as thorough as possible.

Continued testing will be used in high risk groups as well.