977 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 977 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Saturday.

Due to technical difficulties, the state was unable to update the COVID-19 dashboard. The following state information has not been updated.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 149,235.

There are a total of 121,954 confirmed cases and 26,304 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 29,406 people have received the vaccine, and 32,100 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 68 new cases Friday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 8 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 551 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 64,538 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,099 cases.

The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,995 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,062.

There are 7,784 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,579 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,528.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

60 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

429 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

790 people were 80+

94.95% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 34,782

1,060

447

191 5,488

330

100

56 368

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,474

6,534

1,836

346

2,307

859

1,805

42 131

1,745

475

101

336

320

313

15 13

114

16

9

22

20

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,645

803

5,369

2,131

210

880

467

53 2,788

297

644

540

51

101

77

9 118

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,045

2,349

294

417

763

218

185

140 2,727

1,481

257

146

222

77

81

32 69

53

10

5

11

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,317

1,784

291

381

832 1,437

378

318

101

51 131

17

10

5

29 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,853

811

2,137

635

260 269

273

126

213

93 44

15

6

8

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,655

1,172

1,738

812

217

783 2,956

318

406

106

67

260 231

22

25

20

3

15 TOTAL 121,954 26,304 1,523

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

