572 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 150,239.
There are a total of 123,517 confirmed cases and 26,722 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 31,487 people have received the vaccine, and 35,842 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Monday. There are 37 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 66,796 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,588 cases.
The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,079 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,076.
There are 7,919 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,743 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,544.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 64 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 436 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 800 people were 80+
95.02% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.21% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.79% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|35,357
1,076
456
195
|5,576
332
99
56
|374
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,495
6,578
1,841
350
2,325
863
1,821
42
|132
1,769
484
103
338
325
319
15
|13
114
16
9
23
20
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,724
807
5,396
2,137
211
887
467
53
|2,816
298
647
542
51
102
77
9
|120
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,075
2,363
297
418
767
219
187
142
|2,761
1,500
261
146
221
82
81
32
|70
53
10
5
11
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,555
1,826
298
382
838
|1,466
389
327
103
52
|135
18
10
5
29
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,866
817
2,166
637
262
|271
275
126
215
93
|45
16
6
8
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,888
1,184
1,751
820
220
790
|3,008
324
415
110
70
266
|233
22
25
21
3
15
|TOTAL
|123,517
|26,722
|1,544
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
