1,034 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 151,273.

There are a total of 124,248 confirmed cases and 27,025 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 33,168 people have received the vaccine, and 38,891 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 22 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 67,633 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,845 cases.

The state said 49 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,128 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 1,076.

There are 7,979 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,836 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,556.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

66 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

206 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

439 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

804 people were 80+

94.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 35,531

1,082

465

196 5,642

333

100

57 383

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,502

6,611

1,847

351

2,325

866

1,821

42 136

1,786

487

104

343

327

328

15 13

115

16

9

23

21

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,772

816

5,418

2,142

213

889

467

53 2,829

305

656

545

51

101

77

9 120

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,090

2,368

306

420

769

220

188

143 2,786

1,504

262

147

222

85

82

32 70

53

10

5

11

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,734

1,859

302

387

844 1,492

401

342

109

52 135

18

10

5

29 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,878

819

2,196

640

262 2718

276

126

216

93 45

16

6

8

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,981

1,189

1,758

822

220

792 3,048

325

416

109

70

271 234

22

25

21

3

15 TOTAL 124,248 27,025 1,556

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.