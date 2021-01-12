1,034 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 151,273.
There are a total of 124,248 confirmed cases and 27,025 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 33,168 people have received the vaccine, and 38,891 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 22 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 67,633 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,845 cases.
The state said 49 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,128 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 1,076.
There are 7,979 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,836 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,556.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 66 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 206 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 439 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 804 people were 80+
94.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|35,531
1,082
465
196
|5,642
333
100
57
|383
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,502
6,611
1,847
351
2,325
866
1,821
42
|136
1,786
487
104
343
327
328
15
|13
115
16
9
23
21
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,772
816
5,418
2,142
213
889
467
53
|2,829
305
656
545
51
101
77
9
|120
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,090
2,368
306
420
769
220
188
143
|2,786
1,504
262
147
222
85
82
32
|70
53
10
5
11
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,734
1,859
302
387
844
|1,492
401
342
109
52
|135
18
10
5
29
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,878
819
2,196
640
262
|2718
276
126
216
93
|45
16
6
8
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,981
1,189
1,758
822
220
792
|3,048
325
416
109
70
271
|234
22
25
21
3
15
|TOTAL
|124,248
|27,025
|1,556
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments