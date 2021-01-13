1,091 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 152,364.
There are a total of 125,036 confirmed cases and 27,328 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 35,296 people have received the vaccine, and 42,607 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 news deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 135 new cases and 4 deaths Wednesday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 50 in Madison and 19 in Teton. There are a total of 568 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 68,657 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,131 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,178 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,084.
There are 8,046 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,915 cases among health care workers.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,564.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 65 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 206 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 443 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 810 people were 80+
94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|35,717
1,100
472
197
|5,692
335
108
57
|385
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,518
6,635
1,856
352
2,328
869
1,823
42
|140
1,807
490
106
345
329
336
15
|13
115
16
9
22
21
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,816
835
5,468
2,158
213
892
470
53
|2,845
322
666
552
51
101
79
9
|119
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,103
2,371
307
419
771
220
192
144
|2,814
1,509
265
147
221
87
82
33
|70
54
10
5
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,907
1,875
307
390
856
|1,523
424
347
111
52
|137
18
10
6
30
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,890
822
2,225
640
264
|281
277
126
216
93
|45
16
6
8
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,108
1,207
1,765
825
221
796
|3,088
327
422
110
70
269
|234
23
25
21
3
15
|TOTAL
|125,036
|27,328
|1,564
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
