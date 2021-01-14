994 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 994 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 153,358.
There are a total of 125,751 confirmed cases and 27,607 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 37,777 people have received the vaccine, and 46,703 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 85 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Jefferson, 45 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 536 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 69,460 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,416 cases.
The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,225 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,091.
There are 8,140 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,982 cases among health care workers.
27 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,591.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 65 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 213 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 453 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 820 people were 80+
94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.10% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|35,943
1,105
483
197
|5,759
339
114
57
|387
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,534
6,647
1,857
352
2,337
870
1,824
42
|141
1,816
490
106
349
331
338
16
|14
115
17
9
22
22
25
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,860
842
5,513
2,162
215
893
470
53
|2,864
327
669
554
51
101
79
9
|122
4
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,160
2,375
307
422
772
220
194
144
|2,823
1,515
265
147
221
86
83
33
|76
54
10
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,016
1,903
310
391
862
|1,533
429
353
113
53
|137
19
10
6
30
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,903
832
2,248
644
264
|282
277
127
216
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,192
1,211
1,774
828
224
799
|3,168
331
433
110
70
274
|237
24
25
22
3
15
|TOTAL
|125,751
|27,607
|1,591
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
