994 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 994 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 153,358.

There are a total of 125,751 confirmed cases and 27,607 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 37,777 people have received the vaccine, and 46,703 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 85 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Jefferson, 45 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 536 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 69,460 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,416 cases.

The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,225 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,091.

There are 8,140 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,982 cases among health care workers.

27 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,591.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

65 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

213 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

453 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

820 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.10% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 35,943

1,105

483

197 5,759

339

114

57 387

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,534

6,647

1,857

352

2,337

870

1,824

42 141

1,816

490

106

349

331

338

16 14

115

17

9

22

22

25

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,860

842

5,513

2,162

215

893

470

53 2,864

327

669

554

51

101

79

9 122

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,160

2,375

307

422

772

220

194

144 2,823

1,515

265

147

221

86

83

33 76

54

10

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,016

1,903

310

391

862 1,533

429

353

113

53 137

19

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,903

832

2,248

644

264 282

277

127

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,192

1,211

1,774

828

224

799 3,168

331

433

110

70

274 237

24

25

22

3

15 TOTAL 125,751 27,607 1,591

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

