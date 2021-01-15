COVID-19_screenings_continue_at_ISU_Pocatello_campus

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - COVID-19 screenings will continue on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.

It's a big undertaking, with about 10,000 people needing to be tested.

More than 6,000 tests have been done since they started, and everyone is being tested only once.

Those tests need to be completed by the end of January.

Campus administration says they are seeing only about a 1% positivity rate from the results.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee says they used the time over the holiday break to get the testing implemented.

"So many of our staff worked so hard to get this put together to have this program that is proactive and designed to really help keep our campus community safe in additon to all of our other measures, the mask wearing, the sanitazation, the social distancing and hand washing. So it's one more tool we're adding to keep our campus safe," he said.

The testing will continue through the end of January, and after that, targeted groups like athletes and students that need to be in close proximity to each other, as well as on campus students, will continue with ongoing testing throughout the semester.