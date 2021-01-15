Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:40 pm
Published 5:51 pm

D91 employees get COVID-19 vaccine

D91_employees_get_COVID-19_vaccine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Educators at the Idaho Falls School District got their COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

An estimated 600 employees received their COVID-19 vaccinations at Taylorview Middle School.

Superintendent George Boland was among those who were vaccinated.

He says this is a big step towards getting our schools back to normal.

Organizers tell us more clinics are planned for the rest of us in the future.

"As quick as we are getting vaccines, we're rolling it out," Amy Gammet said. "Basically, we'll take all our week's allotment this week and have it done today. So as soon as we're getting it we're rolling it out quicker to move to those priority groups. So just keep watching to find out when your priority group is up."

Education / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content