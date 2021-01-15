Skip to Content
ISU sees big jump in COVID-19 cases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - There was a big jump in coronavirus cases this week on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.

It went from 23 positive tests last week to 44 confirmed cases this week.

The jump is due in part to the fact that ISU is testing all students, faculty and staff, so they will be able to find asymptomatic cases.

Clusters were identified in the Athletic Department as well as three different clusters in off-campus student housing groups.

