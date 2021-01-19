1,224 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,224 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 156,778.
There are a total of 128,067 confirmed cases and 28,711 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 58,549 people have received the vaccine, and 69,398 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 110 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 93 new cases Tuesday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 19 in Madison and 15 in Teton. There are a total of 488 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 72,711 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,224 cases.
The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,370 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,114.
There are 8,545 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,221 cases among health care workers.
30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,637.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 218 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 469 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 842 people were 80+
94.645of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|36,617
1,134
520
214
|6,246
328
117
63
|391
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,594
6,709
1,869
354
2,355
875
1,838
43
|158
1,845
500
107
354
335
343
15
|14
118
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,030
887
5,593
2,185
217
910
470
53
|2,920
352
680
558
51
104
79
9
|125
4
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,242
2,407
321
429
784
222
200
145
|2,863
1,529
270
150
222
87
84
33
|79
55
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,294
1,986
323
403
871
|1,597
443
363
114
53
|146
23
10
6
30
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,929
838
2,270
720
268
|286
283
127
216
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,576
1,238
1,797
836
230
813
|3,366
339
448
118
73
285
|245
28
26
23
3
18
|TOTAL
|128,067
|28,711
|1,637
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments