1,224 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,224 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 156,778.

There are a total of 128,067 confirmed cases and 28,711 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 58,549 people have received the vaccine, and 69,398 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 110 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 93 new cases Tuesday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 19 in Madison and 15 in Teton. There are a total of 488 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 72,711 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,224 cases.

The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,370 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,114.

There are 8,545 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,221 cases among health care workers.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,637.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

218 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

469 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

842 people were 80+

94.645of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,617

1,134

520

214 6,246

328

117

63 391

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,594

6,709

1,869

354

2,355

875

1,838

43 158

1,845

500

107

354

335

343

15 14

118

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,030

887

5,593

2,185

217

910

470

53 2,920

352

680

558

51

104

79

9 125

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,242

2,407

321

429

784

222

200

145 2,863

1,529

270

150

222

87

84

33 79

55

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,294

1,986

323

403

871 1,597

443

363

114

53 146

23

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,929

838

2,270

720

268 286

283

127

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,576

1,238

1,797

836

230

813 3,366

339

448

118

73

285 245

28

26

23

3

18 TOTAL 128,067 28,711 1,637

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.