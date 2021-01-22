598 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 598 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 158,798.

There are a total of 129,512 confirmed cases and 29,286 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 68,627 people have received the vaccine, and 82,475 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 75,041 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,696 cases.

The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,464 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,127.

There are 8,993 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,418 cases among health care workers.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,667.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

226 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

479 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

853 people were 80+

94.36% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,994

1,150

535

216 6,354

330

127

68 394

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,666

6,746

1,884

356

2,363

884

1,849

47 164

1,875

512

108

361

339

348

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,109

912

5,628

2,202

218

917

471

53 2,944

363

689

564

52

107

80

9 131

4

21

18

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,300

2,424

323

436

790

225

203

147 2,891

1,542

272

155

222

91

92

33 81

57

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,519

2,061

334

406

885 1,656

464

368

115

56 151

24

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,954

842

2,304

720

268 292

290

129

218

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,773

1,248

1,817

842

233

820 3,477

344

462

120

73

298 250

27

27

23

3

19 TOTAL 129,512 29,286 1,667

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.