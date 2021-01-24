181 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 159,506.

There are a total of 130,105 confirmed cases and 29,401 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 76,498 people have received the vaccine, and 91,066 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 21 new cases Sunday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 384 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Blaine County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 76,392 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,874 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,496 and two new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,129.

There are 9,153 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,478 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,669.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

226 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

479 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

854 people were 80+

94.36% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,223

1,153

544

216 6,374

332

130

69 395

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,701

6,768

1,889

357

2,367

887

1,856

48 165

1,884

512

108

366

339

350

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,172

926

5,661

2,211

218

923

471

53 2,951

367

696

566

52

107

80

9 132

4

21

18

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,308

2,428

323

436

793

225

203

147 2,905

1,542

273

155

222

92

92

34 81

57

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,588

2,082

341

408

889 1,662

466

369

117

55 151

24

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,954

842

2,304

720

268 292

290

129

218

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,842

1,256

1,826

845

237

827 3,484

347

466

120

73

308 250

27

27

23

3

19 TOTAL 130,105 29,401 1,669

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.