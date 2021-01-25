Idaho National Guard joins Portneuf Medical Center to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) announced the Idaho National Guard arrived in Pocatello Monday to help the community fight COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, January 26, employees and patients of PMC will be greeted and screened by some new faces, and rather than scrubs, they will be in uniform.

“We appreciate the support the Idaho National Guard will bring to our COVID-19 screening process,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “The specialized care required for COVID-19 patients has strained staffing and with the National Guard’s support, we can reallocate critical resources to providing patient care.”

The Idaho National Guard will meet a critical role in the screening process to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the building and to provide much-needed, temporary relief to our healthcare providers.