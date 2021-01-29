ISU reports 33 new COVID-19 cases this week

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - COVID-19 numbers on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello dropped this week after the highest week ever last week.

This week, health workers are reporting 33 new cases on campus. That's down substantially from the 71 new cases recorded last week.

Clusters were identified in two separate off-campus housing facilities.

Everyone who was affected has been contacted.

Meanwhile, the university is wrapping up its COVID-19 screening program Friday.

All students, faculty, and staff, as well as anyone with an on-campus presence, were tested for the virus.

ISU doesn't have all the numbers yet, but the administration was encouraged by a relatively low percentage of people testing positive.

The testing will now continue with higher-risk groups that have to be in close contact with each other like athletes and medical students.