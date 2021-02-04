Orders of restriction lifted in Custer, Jefferson Counties

Coronavirus Coverage

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - The Board of Health at Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) determined Thursday both Custer and Jefferson Counties had met the criteria (daily COVID-19 case average below 15 cases/10,000 people for 14 consecutive days) to be lowered to the Minimal Risk (green) Level.

So, the orders of restriction for the mandatory wearing of face coverings were lifted for both counties.

If Bonneville County remains under the threshold through the weekend, the order will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, February 8.

Although these orders are being lifted, now is not the time to ease up on COVID-19 precautions. EIPH continues to encourage people to stay home when sick, wash their hands frequently, maintain space (at least 6 feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wear a mask correctly and consistently.

The COVID-19 vaccine became available to individuals 65 years of age and older on Monday. To make COVID vaccination appointments scheduling as simple as possible and to provide equitable distribution of vaccine, EIPH will assign available vaccination appointments randomly to all individuals who register on our waiting list before Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

Over the course of the following 10 days, appointments will be assigned to individuals, and EIPH will call or text to inform individuals of their appointment which could range from February 15 through the end of March.

To allow the health district time to make all these notifications, EIPH

asks you not call the office before February 22 to check on your appointment.

If you register on the waiting list after February 11 at 8:00 a.m., you can expect a call or text from EIPH between February 22-26 to notify you of your assigned appointment.

If you previously signed up for the notification list, there is nothing else you need to do at this time. If you would like to get on the list, please go to www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call 208-533-3223 for assistance.