Pocatello to prepare ordinance that repeals face covering ordinance

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting, the City Council voted to direct City staff to prepare an ordinance that repeals the City’s face covering ordinance.

Under Idaho law, an ordinance can only be repealed by another ordinance.

The face covering ordinance remains in effect until it is repealed. The ordinance is scheduled to be considered at the City Council’s Regular Meeting on February 18.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

You can view a list of frequently asked questions about the ordinance HERE.

You can view the ordinance HERE.