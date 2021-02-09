22 Utah legislative staffers given early vaccine access

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah House has said about two dozen Utah legislative staffers were placed on the priority list to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of other residents.

House Speaker Brad Wilson’s chief of staff Abby Osborne said in a statement on Monday that legislative leaders worked with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox to reprioritize employees and that 22 “essential legislative staffers” were inoculated because their duties were “deemed critical.”

She did not identify which staffers received the vaccine or how many may have been under the age of 70.

It is unclear when the staffers were given the vaccine, but it happened before the legislative session began Jan. 19.