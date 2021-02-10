458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 166,553.
There are a total of 135,463 confirmed cases and 31,090 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 160,360 people have received the vaccine, and 203,719 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 70 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 38 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 336 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 88,126 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,538 cases.
The state said no new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,838 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,199.
There are 9,921 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,174 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,791.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 239 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 520 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 912 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.03% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,763
1,204
627
226
|6,735
353
150
71
|424
11
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,893
6,901
1,941
369
2,419
900
1,883
52
|190
1,971
524
112
402
349
372
17
|15
119
19
10
25
24
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,579
1,037
5,977
2,323
223
960
483
53
|3,081
432
733
608
53
113
88
9
|141
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,497
2,504
327
455
829
240
212
153
|2,983
1,641
286
173
225
94
102
36
|91
60
11
7
13
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,349
2,316
374
417
927
|1,831
536
401
121
58
|169
29
10
67
31
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,021
855
2,455
743
275
|295
296
136
241
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,546
1,315
1,874
867
245
841
|3,680
359
481
125
72
326
|265
29
30
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|135,463
|31,090
|1,791
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments