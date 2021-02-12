349 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 349 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 167,225.

There are a total of 135,949 confirmed cases and 31,276 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 171,604 people have received the vaccine, and 222,173 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 52 new cases Friday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 316 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 89,126 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,697 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,875 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,204.

There are 9,992 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,231 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,796.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

239 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

522 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

913 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.03% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,912

1,211

632

228 6,778

353

151

71 426

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,907

6,904

1,945

370

2,422

901

1,887

52 195

1,979

525

112

406

349

375

17 15

119

19

10

25

24

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,633

1,045

5,991

2,339

223

964

483

53 3,096

438

736

613

53

114

91

9 141

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,531

2,509

327

454

836

241

212

154 3,009

1,653

287

176

228

94

102

36 92

60

11

7

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,424

2,337

378

421

928 1,845

545

403

121

58 170

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,030

857

2,475

745

275 294

296

140

242

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,595

1,317

1,875

867

245

841 3,690

362

481

126

72

326 265

29

30

24

3

19 TOTAL 135,949 31,276 1,796

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.