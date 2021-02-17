SIPH won’t receive this week’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation due to extreme weather across US

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health just received notification this week’s vaccine shipment is delayed due to the extreme weather across the US.

Because of this, the health district must cancel appointments that were scheduled at the Sports and Orthopedic Center on the ISU Campus for February 18 and 19.

Once SIPH receives notification the vaccine is on its way, SIPH will contact individuals to reschedule their appointments.

All vaccine providers in southeast Idaho are being impacted by the weather delay, so the health district says do not expect to schedule a vaccine appointment with another provider.

For people who were scheduled to receive their 2nd dose, they have up to 6 weeks, or 42 days, to receive that 2nd dose.

SIPH said it will do everything possible to ensure this timeline is met.

If you have additional questions, please call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875.