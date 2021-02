Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Coronavirus cases on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello took a pretty big jump this past week.

According to the ISU website, COVID-19 cases went from just 19 cases last week up to 36 this week.

Clusters were identified in both off campus housing and on campus housing.

Another cluster was identified among contracted campus affiliates.

All affected individuals have been notified.

