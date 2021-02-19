Pocatello COVID-19 testing moving back to Portneuf Medical Center

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - With declining demand, Portneuf Medical Center has announced it will move all COVID-19 testing from the current location at Idaho Central Credit Union, back to the medical center.



Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The tests will be conducted outside the Outpatient Lab on the south side of campus, next to the Main Entrance of the hospital. The move takes effect Monday, February 22.



Patients are advised to drive up, stop and park under the overhang. Patients will then call the phone number provided on the sign and a lab worker will come out to conduct the test.



You can find more information about testing and visitor policies here.