Flags fly at half-staff to remember 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Flags are flying at half staff. Not for one death but for 500,000 of them. That's how many lives have been lost in the US to COVID-19.

President Joe Biden asked all Americans to join in remembering our fellow Americans lost to COVID-19 by flying the flag of the United States at half-staff until sunset on February 26, 2021.

President Biden spoke at a candle lighting ceremony Monday to mark the grim milestone.

"As a nation, we can't accept such a cruel fate. We've been fighting this pandemic for so long. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," the President said. "We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur or on the news. We must do so to honor the dead, but equally important care for the living, those they left behind."

Biden also participated in a moment of silence, standing by 500 lighted candles outside the White House, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

