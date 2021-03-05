COVID-19 UPDATES: 125 new COVID-19 cases in the area, 1 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:05 p.m. Local health officials reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death in the area Friday. See the health district breakdown below.

UPDATE 5:00 p.m. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 94 new cases Friday. There are 51 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 21 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 495 active cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 15,450.

Out of the 15,450 cases, 15,226 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in Bannock County. The individual was a male in his 80’s.

This brings the total to 198 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

EIPH has reported 219 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Thursday, there are 1,876 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

544 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

958 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.