378 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 173,309.

There are a total of 140,147 confirmed cases and 33,162 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 284,655 people have received the vaccine, and 451,424 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 43 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Monday. There are 131 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson and 29 in Madison. There are a total of 523 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Madison County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 96,445 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,231 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,207 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,249.

There are 10,509 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,709 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,890.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

76 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

547 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

967 people were 80+

94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.19% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

89.90% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.10% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,892

1,254

638

223 7,402

372

163

87 440

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,983

7,017

1,960

371

2,444

913

1,902

53 210

2,021

554

115

425

357

386

17 17

123

21

11

25

24

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,487

1,090

6,376

2,505

229

1,030

500

53 3,408

469

791

669

54

125

99

9 149

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,721

2,603

331

458

870

262

223

164 3,190

1,754

294

181

228

97

103

36 97

63

12

9

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,860

2,449

418

502

957 1,931

562

406

126

58 186

32

10

67

32 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,085

869

2,650

752

280 299

296

157

254

100 52

17

8

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,055

1,338

1,894

885

252

850 3,844

364

491

133

79

327 279

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 140,147 33,162 1,890

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.