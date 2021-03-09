Idaho COVID-19 vaccine briefing Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.

You can watch it below.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho and then will answer questions from the media. Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program also will attend the briefing.