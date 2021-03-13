293 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 175,236.

There are a total of 141,312 confirmed cases and 33,924 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 320,118 people have received the vaccine, and 509,642 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 43 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Saturday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville is in the high risk category. Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 97,468 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,706 cases.

The state said 4 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,299 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,260.

There are 10,606 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,778 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,910.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

254 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

551 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

977 people were 80+

94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.16% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 99.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,004

1,261

640

224 7,765

388

172

92 442

12

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,991

7,044

1,963

373

2,452

916

1,909

53 210

2,028

554

115

429

357

389

17 17

124

22

11

25

24

30

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,883

1,102

6,458

2,563

230

1,038

506

53 3,513

477

795

686

54

125

104

9 152

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,796

2,657

331

458

878

263

224

165 3,235

1,805

293

186

231

98

104

36 97

63

12

9

15

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,979

2,466

420

513

961 1,945

572

406

127

59 191

34

10

8

32 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,102

870

2,693

754

281 301

296

156

257

100 52

17

8

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,147

1,342

1,905

889

253

851 3,874

364

495

135

79

329 281

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 141,312 33,924 1,910

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.