Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You can participate in an hour-long statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic including the new vaccine registration website and the current landscape of vaccine supply versus demand.

“Many Idahoans are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but questions still remain,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “While vaccine distribution is increasing and cases are beginning to decrease, there are questions about the newly approved federal stimulus package and what it will mean to Idahoans. There are also questions regarding nursing home visitations, schools, economic recovery and a return to normalcy. These calls continue to be an important source of information.”

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.